Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €91.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($102.25) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €61.00 ($68.54) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($76.40).

Covestro stock opened at €51.96 ($58.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €54.94 and a 200-day moving average of €55.50. Covestro has a 52 week low of €48.92 ($54.97) and a 52 week high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

