Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORT opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $15.82 and a twelve month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

