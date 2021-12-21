Contrasting Leafbuyer Technologies (LBUY) and Its Competitors

Leafbuyer Technologies (OTCMKTS: LBUY) is one of 31 public companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Leafbuyer Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Leafbuyer Technologies has a beta of 3.05, indicating that its share price is 205% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.45, indicating that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leafbuyer Technologies -41.97% -438.97% -119.81% Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors -1,877.26% -85.27% -15.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leafbuyer Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors 174 954 1658 40 2.55

As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 25.24%. Given Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Leafbuyer Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Leafbuyer Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leafbuyer Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Leafbuyer Technologies $2.67 million -$5.03 million -1.13 Leafbuyer Technologies Competitors $2.42 billion -$116.52 million 31.97

Leafbuyer Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Leafbuyer Technologies. Leafbuyer Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Leafbuyer Technologies rivals beat Leafbuyer Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Leafbuyer Technologies Company Profile

Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of online sources for cannabis deals and information. It connects its consumers with dispensaries. The company was founded by Kurt Rossner, Mark Breen and Michael Goerner on March 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

