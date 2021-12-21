Contrasting Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 19.20 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -103.62 Polar Power $9.03 million 5.64 -$10.87 million ($0.48) -8.29

Polar Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Polar Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Polar Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of Polar Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Byrna Technologies and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.84%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Polar Power.

Volatility & Risk

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Polar Power -36.96% -27.73% -21.56%

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Polar Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.