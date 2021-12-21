ContentBox Market Cap Achieves $597,331.85 (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $597,331.85 and approximately $13,788.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012477 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.97 or 0.00191594 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000643 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

