Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 182,200 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the November 15th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in Consolidated Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,071,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,938 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 371,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,618 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Consolidated Water by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 278,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 43,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

