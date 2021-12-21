Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.24.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $295.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,893. The company has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $297.76 per share, for a total transaction of $499,939.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

