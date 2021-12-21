Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $187,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 189,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.17. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.65 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.