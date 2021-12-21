Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,432 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $8,830,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 60,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $380.61. The stock had a trading volume of 560,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,150,100. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.