Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $170.62 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 14.9% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $170,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,007,000 after purchasing an additional 106,813 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 48,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.10. 1,570,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.96. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.