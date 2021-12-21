Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,827,000 after buying an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,686,000 after buying an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 403.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 332,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,789,000 after buying an additional 266,064 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 23,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,448. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $112.42.

