Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,692 shares during the quarter. Conduent accounts for approximately 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.78% of Conduent worth $10,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Conduent by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Conduent by 13.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Conduent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Conduent by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Conduent by 0.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 667,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNDT opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Conduent’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Conduent Company Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

