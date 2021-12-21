Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $7.94 (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 7.94 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Condor Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.40.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 48.53% and a negative return on equity of 37.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Condor Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

