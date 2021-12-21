Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) to Issue Dividend of $7.94

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 7.94 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

Condor Hospitality Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN CDOR opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $117.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.97.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 48.53%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Condor Hospitality Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDOR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

