Conceal Trading Up 25.4% This Week (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $114,813.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00000750 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,282.47 or 0.98433812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00047666 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.46 or 0.00274125 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.09 or 0.00395688 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.21 or 0.00143133 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008940 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00008876 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,209,088 coins and its circulating supply is 12,174,243 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

