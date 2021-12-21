Comparing Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) and Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.7% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Portland General Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Portland General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.23 $1.59 billion ($0.76) -11.57 Portland General Electric $2.15 billion 2.18 $155.00 million $2.56 20.39

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Portland General Electric. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Portland General Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Korea Electric Power and Portland General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korea Electric Power -1.83% -1.60% -0.54% Portland General Electric 9.81% 8.66% 2.50%

Dividends

Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Portland General Electric pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Korea Electric Power pays out -68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Portland General Electric pays out 67.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Korea Electric Power has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Portland General Electric has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years. Korea Electric Power is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portland General Electric has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Korea Electric Power and Portland General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00 Portland General Electric 1 4 1 0 2.00

Portland General Electric has a consensus price target of $49.80, indicating a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Portland General Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portland General Electric is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Summary

Portland General Electric beats Korea Electric Power on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Co. is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers. The company was founded by Edward L. Eastham and Parker F. Morey in 1888 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

