Comparing BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.6% of BrainsWay shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.4% of Acutus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

BrainsWay has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acutus Medical has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BrainsWay and Acutus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrainsWay 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acutus Medical 1 3 2 0 2.17

BrainsWay currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 97.33%. Acutus Medical has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 377.61%. Given Acutus Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acutus Medical is more favorable than BrainsWay.

Profitability

This table compares BrainsWay and Acutus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrainsWay -24.34% -13.83% -10.63% Acutus Medical -748.44% -107.24% -67.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BrainsWay and Acutus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrainsWay $22.06 million 5.59 -$5.39 million ($0.24) -31.25 Acutus Medical $8.46 million 11.07 -$101.98 million ($4.05) -0.83

BrainsWay has higher revenue and earnings than Acutus Medical. BrainsWay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acutus Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BrainsWay beats Acutus Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The Deep TMS uses magnetic pulses to stimulate neurons and consequently modulates the physiological activity of the brain. The company was founded by Avner Hagai, Yiftach Roth, Abraham Zangen, and David Zacut on November 7, 2006 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc., an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs. Acutus Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

