Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.60% of Financial Institutions worth $17,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Financial Institutions in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 49.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Financial Institutions by 102,560.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Financial Institutions stock opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $491.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.14. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $33.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.00.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.79 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 34.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

