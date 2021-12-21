Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 852,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,448 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.84% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,406,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,674,000 after buying an additional 4,690,396 shares during the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,967,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 435.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 509,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,047,000 after buying an additional 414,602 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,283,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 358,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,932,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,986,000 after buying an additional 248,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $21.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

