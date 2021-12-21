Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $21,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In other Ecolab news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269 over the last 90 days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 57.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

