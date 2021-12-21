Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,080 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 46,731 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,353 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $477,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,079 shares of company stock valued at $16,009,556. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.81.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

