Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 16,031 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,031 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $209,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $638,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,923,398,000 after purchasing an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 568.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 600,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,546,000 after purchasing an additional 510,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,583,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,538,864,000 after purchasing an additional 501,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $69.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average is $76.18.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

