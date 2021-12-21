Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,100 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the November 15th total of 622,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 257.6 days.

CMLEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS CMLEF opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

