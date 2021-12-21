CoinEx Token (CET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $777,713.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $56.62 million and approximately $777,713.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039242 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006771 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

