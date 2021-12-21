Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.135 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 24,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,265. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.34. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $32.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $10,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.