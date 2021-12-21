Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of NYSE RNP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $28.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
