Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $470.4-$489.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $489.74 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CGNT. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.06.

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Cognyte Software has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.53.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognyte Software will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cognyte Software by 507.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,908 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 99,347 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $2,400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

