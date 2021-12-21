Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.25. Cogent Communications posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In related news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $185,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 18,778 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

CCOI traded up $2.61 on Tuesday, reaching $74.37. The stock had a trading volume of 18,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,710. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $56.38 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.60 and a beta of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

