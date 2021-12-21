Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 162,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 60.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 174.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 68,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 2.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 0.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

