CNB Bank Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.3% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $168.63. 39,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,027,833. The company has a market cap of $233.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

