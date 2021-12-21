CNB Bank Has $1.65 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHM. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 161,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.19. 2,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,065. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.14 and a 1 year high of $49.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.46.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.