CNB Bank Has $1.04 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CNB Bank reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,566,444. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $48.11 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

