CNB Bank Buys 270 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 4,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 612.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $253,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SHW. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.57.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.57. 9,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,198. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $218.06 and a 52 week high of $349.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.19.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.