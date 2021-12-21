CNB Bank Buys 184 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $527,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after acquiring an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $331.83. 4,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,775. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.45 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $342.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.49.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.89%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

