CNB Bank Acquires 87 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.50.

Shares of CRL traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,146. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.16 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $388.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.56.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

