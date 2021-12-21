Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Gap Down to $20.82

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.82, but opened at $19.65. Clearwater Analytics shares last traded at $19.64, with a volume of 396 shares traded.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 130,500 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $2,923,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 639,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,306,970.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 10.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CWAN)
Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.
