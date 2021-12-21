Clear Investment Research LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clear Investment Research LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $84.88.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

