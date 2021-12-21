Clear Investment Research LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clear Investment Research LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 5.4% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.