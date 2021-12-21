Clear Investment Research LLC Buys 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $190.94 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

