Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,462 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of Citizens worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens by 92.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Citizens by 13.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citizens by 112.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Citizens by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

CIA opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16. Citizens, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $7.06.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc (Austin, Texas) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S.

