Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,031 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,141,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,254,131,000 after acquiring an additional 458,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,566,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,906,660,000 after buying an additional 2,218,073 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,776,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,918,000 after buying an additional 151,757 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,221,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,984,000 after buying an additional 894,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,617,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,405,000 after buying an additional 427,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

