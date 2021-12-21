Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.12.

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFG stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 99,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.62. Citizens Financial Group has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

