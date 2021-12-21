Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Critical Analysis

Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS) and M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. M&T Bank pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. M&T Bank pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. M&T Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

3.5% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of M&T Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of M&T Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and M&T Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank 30.39% 12.37% 1.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Bancshares and M&T Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A M&T Bank 0 6 6 0 2.50

M&T Bank has a consensus price target of $168.57, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. Given M&T Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe M&T Bank is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Bancshares and M&T Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A M&T Bank $6.28 billion 2.96 $1.35 billion $13.95 10.37

M&T Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, M&T Bank has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

M&T Bank beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Bancshares Company Profile

Citizens Bancshares Corp. is a bank holding company of Citizens Trust Bank, which engages in the provision of full range of commercial and personal banking products and financial solutions. It services includes personal banking, business banking, mobile banking, and online services such as bills payment, check reorder, and rates information. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking. The Business Banking segment provides services to small businesses and professionals through the company's branch network, business banking centres and other delivery channels such as telephone banking, Internet banking and automated teller machines. The Commercial Banking segment offers credit products and banking services for middle-market and large commercial customers. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes credit and deposit services to its customers. The Discretionary Portfolio segment consists of investment and trading securities, residential mortgage loans and other assets, short-term and long-term borrowed funds, brokered certificates of deposit and interest rate swap agreements related thereto, and Cayman Islands branch deposits. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment comprises of residential mortgage loans

