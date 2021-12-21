Citigroup Trims trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Target Price to $2.30

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $2.85 to $2.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TRVG. UBS Group started coverage on shares of trivago in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.65 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of trivago from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.06.

trivago stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,835. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. The stock has a market cap of $740.69 million, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $163.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that trivago will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of trivago by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of trivago during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

