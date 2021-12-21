Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,418,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cintas by 22.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,176,000 after purchasing an additional 237,260 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cintas by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,392 shares of company stock valued at $17,617,203 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $466.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.70.

CTAS stock opened at $429.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $434.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

