Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton cut its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 16.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

