CIBC Downgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to Hold

CIBC lowered shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$230.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$272.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BYD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$244.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$274.00 to C$264.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$253.08.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$194.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.17 billion and a PE ratio of 90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$221.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$229.74. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$183.00 and a twelve month high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.68). The business had revenue of C$617.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$608.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 4.0700003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.144 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.