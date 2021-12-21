Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $1,071,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $210,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 243,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,218,000 after buying an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.88.

Shares of CB stock opened at $185.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.53. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $144.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

