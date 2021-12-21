Chronos Wealth Management LLC Sells 504 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.9% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $602,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.91.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The company had a trading volume of 49,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,580,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

