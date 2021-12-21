Chronos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.08 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa stock traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,533,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $410.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.